CA Gov. Gavin Newsom lambastes Mitch McConnell — he’s "dangerous, not just an embarrassment"

California Gov. Gavin Newsom bashed President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers during an appearance on "The View."

The Democratic governor boasted his record on challenging Trump administration policies and protecting groups attacked by the president, and he promised not to abandon his principles.

"Hey, I'm not going to turn into Lindsey Graham," Newsom said. "I'm going to stand on principle. I'm going to fight for our adverse populations, fight for women's rights, for the environment, for my kids and grandkids. We're going to stand up to a bully, we're not going to capitulate. We're going to do the right damn thing. We're not trying to put a crowbar in the front wheel of his agenda, but at the same time, our folks, we're going to have their backs and he needs to know that. Again, we're winning, we're not losing."

"Damn it, we need people to stand up on principle," he added. "We need people to stand up for cause."

Host Joy Behar asked why Republicans weren't willing to stand up to the president.

"They're legitimately scared," Newsom said, and Behar asked about Graham, specifically. "He's an embarrassment."

Then she asked about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Newsome unloaded on him.

"Mitch McConnell is dangerous, not just an embarrassment," he said. "He's dangerous because of the power he has."

Newsom shamed Graham for fearing a primary loss more than losing his principles.

"So what? Get another job," he said. "They throw their ethics and morals right out the window for a job."