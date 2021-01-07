Trump's failed coup leads to White House exodus

Trump's deputy press secretary resigns as does the White House social secretary and first lady's chief of staff

By Matthew Chapman
January 7, 2021 3:04PM (UTC)
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office while arriving back at the White House on December 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, following the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews announced her resignation.

"As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today," said Matthews in a statement. "I'll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."

The announcement comes after Stephanie Grisham, former White House Press Secretary and chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump, also announced her resignation. It is unclear whether any further resignations among White House staff will follow.


