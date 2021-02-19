The hosts of "The View" slammed Texas senator Ted Cruz on Friday for his decision to leave his constituents to deal with water and heat failures amid Texas' crippling freeze — prompting Meghan Mccain to call his Mexico trip "tone-deaf" and "despicable."

"As a constituent, you want your public servants — not spring breakers, public servants — serving their communities in a time of need. As someone who has lived through a lot of hurricanes in Florida, that's what you want to see, but not only did he abandon his state, he abandoned his duties, then he lied about it. The only reason he came back is because he got caught," Ana Navarro said, commenting on the topic.

McCain briefly acknowledged senator Ted Cruz's mishap — before quickly shifting her focus to Democrat scandals.

"The explosion is warranted, but I just wish last night, when I was seeing the absolute outrage and more time being dedicated on this scandal, I wish we had a modicum of what was dedicated to the Cruz scandal dedicated to the scandal with Governor Cuomo where 15,000 elderly people tragically died in nursing homes and the media ignored it for a year," McCain said.

REPERCUSSIONS OF CRUZ TRIP? Sen. Ted Cruz was slammed for a Cancún trip while his state of Texas reels from a historic storm that has left hundreds of thousands out of power—the co-hosts react after he returned a day later. https://t.co/qf2Vd5jU9B pic.twitter.com/PQdIPviCHA — The View (@TheView) February 19, 2021

Joy Behar agreed that McCain had a valid point about media reactions to blows from Democrats versus Republicans. Meanwhile, "View" co-host Sunny Hostin said that while senator Ted Cruz did " get caught" he is "probably not going to be held accountable for this".

In the midst of uncertainty, Sara Haines directed one question to Sen.Cruz, "Why are you not feeling a need to help your people?'

To address the fallout, senator Ted Cruz appeared on Fox News and offered his excuse.

I'm making sure we do everything we can to get the power turned on in Texas and to make sure this never happens again. pic.twitter.com/aSrrZuFjNl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 19, 2021

"From the moment I sat on the plane, I began really second-guessing that decision," he said.

Cruz added, "As much as you can do by phone, and Zoom, it's not the same as being here, and so I returned this afternoon and I'm here working to make sure to do everything we can to get the power turned on."