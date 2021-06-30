This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Whether you're new to caring for houseplants, or you're already living in an indoor jungle, ordering plants online can be a super convenient way to acquire new plant babies. However, as with any online shopping endeavor, it's important to make sure you're purchasing from reputable sellers, especially when you can't see the actual plant you'll be receiving before you buy it.

Reputable retailers will know how to ensure that your new plants will survive the trip (that means good packaging), they won't ship plants that are infested with bugs or disease, they'll have a history of happy customers with good reviews, and they'll be transparent about what you can expect when you purchase from them. Here are six of our favorite places to order plants online — pros and cons included.

1. The Sill

The Sill is a very popular online retailer that focuses specifically on selling and shipping plants. They offer a large selection of houseplants, planters, and even monthly plant subscriptions (if you're so inclined), although they're not the best option if you're searching for rare or hard to find plant varieties.

They also have lots of helpful care tips and guides available on the site, which makes it a great option for beginners who may need some help with ongoing plant care. Plus, even if you do happen to kill your new houseplant (but we're rooting for the opposite), The Sill offers one-year guarantees on some varieties — meaning they'll send you a new one for free.

2. Hirt's Gardens

Hirt's Gardens is a nursery based in Ohio that also offers online shipping across the U.S. In addition to a healthy variety of houseplants (including some rarer varieties), Hirt's also sells shrubs, trees, perennials, and some fruit and veggie plants. Similar to The Sill, Hirts also has a monthly plant subscription option which promises a monthly curated box of houseplants delivered to your doorstep. Compared to some other DTC plant sellers, their prices are extremely reasonable, and they have next-day shipping available on their site. Unfortunately, they don't offer any guarantee or warranty on their plants (other than potential issues upon receiving the plant, for which a photo is usually required), but the low price-points make it easier to justify any potential plant fatalities.

3. Home Depot

Did you know that you can order live plants online from Home Depot? This is a perfect choice if you're looking for a cost-effective option, and since there are so many Home Depot locations across the country, shipping times are usually pretty quick considering it may be coming from a store in the same city as you. They're also known for their quality packaging — meaning, no damaged plants. However, with lower prices come some potential things to watch out for, including pests and some aesthetic damage. Unfortunately, Home Depot is not the place to go if you are looking for any rare or hard-to-find plants. They stick to a fairly regular inventory, which includes popular and common plants that are sure to sell.

4. Etsy

A lesser-known option for ordering plants online is Etsy. That's right, Etsy isn't just for crafts — there are a large number of nurseries, independent sellers, and even other houseplant enthusiasts that turn to Etsy to sell their plants. This means that there's a huge selection of houseplants, including rare and hard-to-find varieties that may not be available at most nurseries and plant shops. However, there's always a risk when it comes to Etsy or other small independent online shops that you may run into scams, so it's especially important to do your research before you purchase. Make sure you read the shop's reviews, and as a general rule — if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

5. Bloomscape

Bloomscape is another reputable online retailer that focuses entirely on plants. While it's one of the more expensive options on this list, Bloomscape is known for their healthy plants that are pre-potted (meaning they aren't delivered in nursery pots), and packaged extremely well. Bloomscape also has a considerable selection of large and extra-large plants on their site, so if you're looking for the perfect focal piece for your living room or dining room, Bloomscape may have just what you need.

6. Amazon

Last but not least, Amazon also offers a variety of live plants that can be delivered straight to your door. Amazon definitely tops this list if you are looking for low prices — you can find plants for as little as $2 each! And of course, Amazon is known for its quick and reliable delivery (especially if you have Prime), so if you're already a shopper, this may be an easy choice for you. However, unlike some of the other retailers listed here, Amazon is not especially well known for its packaging when it comes to plants, and some reviewers note that their plants arrived damaged or a little smushed from the transport. As with anything else, check the reviews and return policy before adding a plant to your cart.

