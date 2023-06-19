How to celebrate Juneteenth beyond symbolism

Juneteenth began in 1865 as a celebration created by Black Americans in Texas to commemorate the day they learned that they had been emancipated and had become American citizens. Since then, the celebration has been embraced by Black Americans in every corner of the country, and in 2021 Juneteenth became a national holiday. Proposing the holiday was an easy win for Democrats, an idea so palatable at the time that even the majority of Republicans could get behind it. But what once seemed like a good start for Black Americans already feels like more of the same. This Juneteenth provides the perfect opportunity for Democrats to reflect on their longstanding relationship with the Black voters who consistently support them.

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, pent-up feelings of frustration spilled out onto the streets and led to weeks of protest. As the 2020 election approached, it was clear that Black Americans were eager for change, and they expected the Democratic candidates they voted into office to address their most pressing issues in an immediate and unflinching way. Of the many issues that Black voters expected Democrats to address early on, the creation of a national Juneteenth holiday was not a high priority. The holiday now stands among the more noteworthy achievements that the Democrats have made on behalf of Black voters since Joe Biden's election to the White House. Before they return to the campaign trail to ask for their votes again, Biden and the Democrats would be wise to move on the material interests of Black Americans finally.

Though the two days areoften compared, Juneteenth and Independence Day are not the same. Independence Day represents a permanent break from oppression and the freedom to forge one's own destiny, but Juneteenth is a commemoration of a not-so-distant past that still weighs heavily upon many Black Americans. Even now, Black Americans remain vulnerable to a unique and persistent set of injustices, prejudices, and setbacks. The wealth gap that exists between them and their white counterparts will take well over 200 years to close and, all the while, they must still contend with wage, housing, and education inequities, health disparities, mass incarceration, a biased criminal justice system, police brutality, hate crimes, gentrification, segregation, and environmental racism.

The symbolic importance of Juneteenth as a day of national celebration and remembrance is apparent, but symbolism alone does little to improve the circumstances of Black Americans or provide solutions to the root causes of inequality. As President Biden prepared to take office, he promised Black voters that he will " have their backs " because they have always had his. But as he nears the end of his first term, several unanswered questions remain as to how—and when— Biden will work to fulfill that promise and provide real solutions for those who made his presidency possible. Though Biden has tried to tackle some pressing issues, only 34% of Black Americans feel that his policies have adequately addressed their needs, while 49% feel that they have made no difference.

Many Black Americans saw Barack Obama's presidency as their best chance to see bold and lasting change, but after eight years in office, many didn't see the progress they imagined. Rather than addressing Black needs specifically, Obama pursued blanket solutions created to elevate multiple groups simultaneously; but, by the end of his second term, 52% of Black Americans believed that his policies did not go far enough. The feeling that Democratic policies often miss the mark has persisted since the Civil Rights Act of 1964, when Black voters first aligned with the Democratic Party . The cruel reality remains that Democrats are still their best, and perhaps only, chance of seeing significant change.

One unfortunate lesson that Democrats at all levels of government seem to have internalized is that it is wholly possible to retain Black support without ever directly addressing their issues—but some Black voters are growing tired of this one-sided dynamic. Even in the immediate future, it remains unclear if they will stick around for the possibility of yet another disappointment. Some may reason that, if the best chance for substantial progress that they have seen in generations failed to live up to their hopes, it is unlikely that another candidate with even fewer ties to the black community will.

In a matter of only a few years, Juneteenth has drifted from being a celebration of the emancipation of Black Americans to being promoted as an all-encompassing celebration of freedom and unity. This subtle shift highlights another problem that Democrats must address: The challenges that Black Americans face are often conflated with the challenges of other groups.

Many initiatives that are touted as achievements made on behalf of Black Americans actually address universal problems while having a muted benefit for Black citizens, specifically. Continuing to pursue one-size-fits-all solutions overlooks the fact that Black Americans have never been in a one-size-fits-all predicament. They were uniquely robbed of their freedom and forced to toil against their will, contributing to the wealth, power, and prestige of this nation while receiving none of those things. There is no other group in America that has endured such circumstances, and the remedies created for Black Americans must reflect that. That is implicit in Juneteenth's message.

The holiday also serves as a reminder of the debt that is owed to the descendants of the enslaved, and recent events have made it clear that many Black voters are interested in broaching the topic. Almost all of the 2020 Democratic hopefuls expressed support for reparations but had no clear path forward. Even among Democrats, the discussion is given an incomparable level of scrutiny. Embedded in most conversations about reparations is the notion that Black Americans are unable to manage their own futures and will require custodial programs rather than direct compensation. For the most part, it remains a topic that many national Democrats are only willing to discuss in abstract, wait-and-see terms. Localities, by and large, have led the way on this topic. This tension reflects the Democrats' ongoing need to retain Black voters coupled with the longstanding belief that any substantial discussion of reparations will be a non-starter with the larger electorate. But this approach has left many Black voters asking why it is so often taboo to discuss their needs, in particular, while the needs of other groups seem to be given more immediate attention.

This perceived neglect will likely lead some Black voters to abstain from voting or to explore other options. Third-party candidates like Dr. Cornel West may be able to speak more directly—and convincingly—to Black voters about the issues that concern them most. Even if he is ultimately unable to secure the presidency, Dr. West may be able to capture enough of the Black vote to prevent President Biden from securing a second term, just as Ralph Nader served as a spoiler for Al Gore in 2000. That should cause serious concern among Democrats and shape how they approach Black issues moving forward.

It has been stated time and again that Black Americans were vital in elevating Biden to the presidency, but it remains to be seen if the same will hold true in 2024. Democrats would be wise to remember that Black voters did not support Biden because they believed that he was the best choice. They supported him because they believed that he was the safest choice—familiar enough to satisfy liberals and moderate enough to satisfy conservatives. Though he served as vice president under Obama, there is not the same level of attachment or enthusiasm for him.

Juneteenth, in its original incarnation, was a celebration created by and for a specific group of Americans, and fully grasping and addressing the circumstances that undergird the celebration may hold the key to future success for Democrats. If they are willing to move away from blanket policies and take bold action that effectively addresses their specific needs, they may be able to engender goodwill with Black voters who have become weary of their relationship with the Democratic Party. Likewise, if President Biden hopes to lead Democrats to victory in 2024, he will need to make good on his promises to Black Americans and show that he truly does have their backs. That would be the best way for Democrats to commemorate Juneteenth and strengthen their ties with Black voters.