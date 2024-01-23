"Oppenheimer" leads with 13 Oscar nominations, followed by "Barbie" and "Poor Things"

"Barbenheimer" rocked the box office last summer and now it's taking the Oscars by storm. Both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" were nominated as best picture, with the latter leading the way with 13 nominations.
In a live telecast from Los Angeles, actors Zazie Beetz ("Atlanta," "Joker") and Jack Quaid ("The Boys," "Oppenheimer") and announced Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning. The nominations were a showcase of a year that was filled with strong movies that blew box office numbers out of the water, after the entertainment industry suffered from COVID-19-related slumps and a historic industry-wide dual labor strike that halted sets and movie promotion. Films like "Killers of Flower Moon" and "Poor Things" snagged numerous nods, rounding out a successful year in cinema.
With all the changes in the efforts made by the Academy to be more inclusive in their nominations, the Oscars this year recognized global films from 93 different countries, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Janet Yang shared with the audience.
However, this year feels to last year's complete shutout of female directors. While three films directed by women were nominated for best picture, only Justine Triet got a nod for best director. That means "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig was lauded with a best picture nomination but wasn't deemed worthy of recognition for director nod. Nor was star Margot Robbie recognized for her lead role, with Ken (Ryan Gosling) once again stealing the show.
Here are the 2024 Academy Award nominees:
"Anatomy of a Fall"
"Barbie"
"The Holdovers"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Maestro"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
"The Zone of Interest"
Best director
Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon")
Best actress
Sandra Hüller ("Anatomy of a Fall")
Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon")
Carey Mulligan ("Maestro")
Annette Bening (“Nyad”)
Emma Stone ("Poor Things")
Best actor
Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)
Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)
Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)
Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)
Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)
America Ferrera ("Barbie")
Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)
Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)
Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)
Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)
Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)
Robert DeNiro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)
Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (“Barbie”)
Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)
Tony McNamara (“Poor Things”)
Arthur Harari and Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”)
David Hemingson (“The Holdovers”)
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer (“Maestro”)
Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik (“May December”)
Celine Song (“Past Lives”)
“El Conde”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Costume design
"Barbie"
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Film editing
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
"Poor Things"
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Production design
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napolean”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Original score
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
“Oppenheimer”
Original song
“Barbie” (“What Was I Made For?”)
“Flamin’ Hot” (“The Fire Inside”)
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“The Zone of Interest”
Visual effects
“Godzilla: Minus One”
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
Animated feature
“Elemental”
“Nimona”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Documentary feature
“To Kill a Tiger”
“20 Days in Mariupol”
International feature
“The Teachers’ Lounge”
“The Zone of Interest”
Animated short
“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Documentary short
“The Last Repair Shop”
“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Live action short
“Invincible”
“Night of Fortune
“Red, White and Blue”
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 10 on ABC.
