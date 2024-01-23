"Oppenheimer" leads with 13 Oscar nominations, followed by "Barbie" and "Poor Things"

"Barbenheimer" rocked the box office last summer and now it's taking the Oscars by storm. Both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" were nominated as best picture, with the latter leading the way with 13 nominations.

In a live telecast from Los Angeles, actors Zazie Beetz ("Atlanta," "Joker") and Jack Quaid ("The Boys," "Oppenheimer") and announced Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning. The nominations were a showcase of a year that was filled with strong movies that blew box office numbers out of the water, after the entertainment industry suffered from COVID-19-related slumps and a historic industry-wide dual labor strike that halted sets and movie promotion. Films like "Killers of Flower Moon" and "Poor Things" snagged numerous nods, rounding out a successful year in cinema.

With all the changes in the efforts made by the Academy to be more inclusive in their nominations, the Oscars this year recognized global films from 93 different countries, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Janet Yang shared with the audience.

However, this year feels to last year's complete shutout of female directors. While three films directed by women were nominated for best picture, only Justine Triet got a nod for best director. That means "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig was lauded with a best picture nomination but wasn't deemed worthy of recognition for director nod. Nor was star Margot Robbie recognized for her lead role, with Ken (Ryan Gosling) once again stealing the show.

Here are the 2024 Academy Award nominees:

Best picture "American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer" "Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best director Justine Triet ("Anatomy of a Fall")

Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon") Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer") Yorgos Lanthimos ("Poor Things") Jonathan Glazer ("The Zone of Interest")

Best actress Sandra Hüller ("Anatomy of a Fall") Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

Carey Mulligan ("Maestro")

Annette Bening (“Nyad”)

Emma Stone ("Poor Things")

Best actor Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”) Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”) Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Best supporting actress America Ferrera ("Barbie") Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”) Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)

Jodie Foster (“Nyad”) Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)



Best supporting actor Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”) Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

Robert DeNiro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”) Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)

Adapted screenplay Cord Jefferson (“American Fiction”)

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (“Barbie”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Tony McNamara (“Poor Things”) Jonathan Glazer ("The Zone of Interest")

Original screenplay Arthur Harari and Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

David Hemingson (“The Holdovers”) Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer (“Maestro”)

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik (“May December”)

Celine Song (“Past Lives”)

Cinematography “El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Costume design "Barbie"

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Film editing “Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” "Poor Things"

Makeup & hairstyling “Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” "The Society of the Snow"

Production design “Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napolean”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Original score “American Fiction”

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" "Killers of the Flower Moon"

“Oppenheimer” "Poor Things"

Original song “It Never Went Away” from "American Symphony" “Barbie” (I’m Just Ken")

“Barbie” (“What Was I Made For?”)

“Flamin’ Hot” (“The Fire Inside”) "The Killers of a Flower Moon" ("Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)")

Sound “The Creator”

“Maestro” "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Visual effects “The Creator”

“Godzilla: Minus One”

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" "Napolean"

Animated feature “The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona” "Robot Dreams"

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Documentary feature "Bobi Wine: The People's President" "The Eternal Memory" "Four Daughters"

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

International feature "Io Capitano" "Perfect Days" “Society of the Snow”

“The Teachers’ Lounge”

“The Zone of Interest”

Animated short “Letter to a Pig” "Ninety-Five Senses" "Our Uniform "Pachyderme"

“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Documentary short “The ABCs of Book Banning” "The Barber of Little Rock" "Island In Between"

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Live action short "The After”

“Invincible”

“Night of Fortune

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 10 on ABC.