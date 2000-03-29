The Future of the Book

A Salon series examines how the digital revolution is changing what and how we read.


March 29, 2000 10:00PM (UTC)


Table Talk

All hail the abbreviated King
What will Web publishing mean to the short(er) fiction market?

TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2000

The revolution that wasn't
Stephen King's e-book success proves that the new boss will be the same as the old.
By Steven M. Zeitchik

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 2000

Brave new e-books
We've seen the future of publishing, and the wrong people are freaking out.
By Craig Offman


THURSDAY, MARCH 30, 2000

Cassandra complex
Sven Birkerts says computers are destroying literature. He couldn't be more wrong.
By Brigitte Frase


FRIDAY, MARCH 31, 2000

The digital reader
In which I borrow an e-book and give up print for two weeks.
By Laura Miller


