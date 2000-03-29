The Future of the Book

- - - - - - - - - - - -
Table Talk
All hail the abbreviated King
What will Web publishing mean to the short(er) fiction market?

TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2000
The revolution that wasn't
Stephen King's e-book success proves that the new boss will be the same as the old.
By Steven M. Zeitchik
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 2000
Brave new e-books
We've seen the future of publishing, and the wrong people are freaking out.
By Craig Offman
THURSDAY, MARCH 30, 2000
Cassandra complex
Sven Birkerts says computers are destroying literature. He couldn't be more wrong.
By Brigitte Frase
FRIDAY, MARCH 31, 2000
The digital reader
In which I borrow an e-book and give up print for two weeks.
By Laura Miller