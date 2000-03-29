The Future of the Book A Salon series examines how the digital revolution is changing what and how we read.



Table Talk

All hail the abbreviated King

What will Web publishing mean to the short(er) fiction market?

TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2000

The revolution that wasn't

Stephen King's e-book success proves that the new boss will be the same as the old.

By Steven M. Zeitchik

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 2000

Brave new e-books

We've seen the future of publishing, and the wrong people are freaking out.

By Craig Offman



THURSDAY, MARCH 30, 2000

Cassandra complex

Sven Birkerts says computers are destroying literature. He couldn't be more wrong.

By Brigitte Frase



FRIDAY, MARCH 31, 2000