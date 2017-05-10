What's the first word that comes to mind when you think of Donald Trump?

A new poll from Quinnipiac University on recent Trump antics shows exactly what you'd expect. It contained a quick breakdown of his approval ratings -- down to a whopping near-record negative 36 – 58 percent -- and a round up of people's feelings on honesty (61 – 33 percent say he's not), his leadership skills (56 – 41 percent say he doesn't have them) and whether or not he's level-headed (66 – 29 percent say he can't).

But honestly, it's a question nestled in the middle of the poll, in a scroll-and-youll-miss-it spot that takes the cake.

Question nine of the poll asks the question: "What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of Donald Trump?"

39 people said: "Idiot."

And it just gets worse from there. The second most named word? "Incompetent." In third place? "Liar."

Some other crowd favorites down the list were "disaster," "bigot," "narcissist," "racist" and my personal favorite, "buffoon."

Of the 46 words listed (the only words listed were ones that were mentioned over 5 separate times), only four were clearly positive -- "good" "great," "smart" and "strong." All of the others were negative, or didn't lean one way or the other ("president" and "American" don't really tell us how you feel do they?)

Obviously those approval numbers are right on the money.

The poll also gives some insight into how the American people view the relationship between Trump and the media. While the people don't always like the medias portrayal of Trump (58-37 percent don't,) they don't like the way Trump treats the media either (65-31 percent disapprove.)

In fact, more than half of the respondents (57 percent) said that they're more likely to believe what the media tells them, than what Trump says.

Not surprisingly, given all of those numbers, 58 percent of voters consider the president's first 100 days to be "mainly a failure," where only 38 percent call it "mainly a success."

When asked about what could have been, 41 percent of voters said that the country would be in a better place than it is now had the Democrats taken the Senate win in the 2016 election.

By a 54-38 margin, American voters want the Democratic Party to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the report says. The poll is reflective of the fact that voters tend to dislike the Democratic party less than the Republican party.

“There is no way to spin or sugarcoat these sagging numbers,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

“The erosion of white men, white voters without college degrees and independent voters,the declaration by voters that President Donald Trump’s first 100 days were mainly a failure anddeepening concerns about Trump’s honesty, intelligence and level headedness are red flags thatthe administration simply can't brush away,” he added.