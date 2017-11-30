Roy Moore picks a fight with Jimmy Kimmel after comedian crashes Alabama rally

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is taking aim at Jimmy Kimmel, saying that if the comedian "wants to mock our Christian values" he should come to Alabama "and do it man to man."

The comments come after it was discovered that comedian Tony Barbieri, who frequently plays the character Jake Byrd on Kimmel's late-night show, posed as a pro-Moore supporter during one of the candidate's speeches on Wednesday. Moore's speech was in a nearly 150-year-old church in Mobile, Alabama, and was interrupted by some actual protesters, according to AL.com

"The entire time, all the girls are lying?" a protester shouted.

After shouting ensued between Moore's supporters and protesters, the candidate signaled to police and asked to "get them out."

But then Barbieri shouted back at the protesters and pretended to defend Moore.

"Hey come on, get out of here dude, we're here for the judge, we're here for the judge," Barbieri yelled. "He's a man's man, the judge is a man's man!"

Barbieri looked at Moore and reassured him, "You got this judge, don't listen to them."

As someone eventually tried to have Barbieri go back to his seat, he shouted, "Does that look like the face of a molester?" The comedian was later asked to leave after he stood up and yelled, "Does that look like someone who hits on teenage girls?" AL.com reported.

Needless to say, when the Moore campaign figured out who Barbieri was, they were not pleased. However, it's still not clear if Barbieri was sent by Kimmel or his show's staff for a stunt related to his late-night show.

But that doesn't seem to matter to Moore, who believes the liberals and gays are out to get him, or to his campaign.

.@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man. #ALSen https://t.co/E7oQB9D83P — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

"Jimmy Kimmel and the 'Hollywood elite' cross the line when they invade our Churches under a disguise and attempt to make a mockery of our worship services," Drew Messer, a senior adviser to Moore, told Breitbart News on Thursday.

"If Kimmel wants to mock our Christian values, he should come down here and do it man to man instead of hiding behind a camera in Hollywood." He continued, "And yes, Jimmy, we will still rebuild our military, build the wall, protect our gun rights, reform our tax code, and support President Trump whether you like that or not. Hollywood will not bully us around."

Kimmel replied to Moore's tweet and sarcastically said, "Sounds great Roy - let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there!"