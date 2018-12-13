“Fox & Friends” thinks Trump’s mistress pay-off is equivalent to Obama campaign finance issues

A "Fox & Friends" segment on Monday insisted that President Donald Trump does not deserve jail time for illegally paying off two women during the 2016 campaign because former President Barack Obama “did the exact same thing.”

During a segment about Trump’s payments to two former mistresses during the 2016 campaign, conservative commentator Dan Bongino complained that federal prosecutors would be wrong to “throw the president in jail” for violating campaign finance laws.

“Explain to me how this isn’t police state tactics,” Bongino told the hosts of "Fox & Friends." “For what? For civil violations?”

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade complained that federal prosecutors are “putting all these adjectives” in court filings to make a case against Trump.

“Let’s drill down on it,” Kilmeade continued. “There were two women coming forward that were going to say negative things about the president and relations. If you are running for office, whether it’s a bad business deal where you have a bitter partner, you want to make sure things are going the best you can to keep your eye on the ball.”