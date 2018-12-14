The 15 best tween and teen books of 2018

From fantasy and sci-fi, romance, and historical novels to biographies, mysteries, and thrillers, the year's best books explore both everyday personal issues — loss, grief, friendship drama, school, and family life — and timely topics like war, racism, and religious prejudice. Check out our picks for fiction and nonfiction, from middle-grade chapter books to edgy young adult novels, to find great reads for tweens and teens. If you're looking for books for little kids, check out our list Best Kids' Books of 2018.

"The Parker Inheritance," by Varian Johnson (8+). Present-day kids investigate a town tragedy dating back to the Jim Crow South of the 1950s in this fast-paced mystery with wonderful characters.

"The Journey of Little Charlie," by Christopher Paul Curtis (9+). This masterful historical novel by the Newbery Medal-winning author of "Bud, Not Buddy" is narrated by a poor, white 12-year-old South Carolina sharecropper in 1858 who's coerced into helping a brutal slave catcher. The vivid story offers hope for both individual and societal change.

"The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge," by M.T. Andersen (10+). An annoying, snooty little elf is sent on a risky peace mission to the kingdom of the goblins in a captivating fantasy filled with comically creepy violence, grotesque illustrations, an unlikely friendship, and clever takes on war and cultural misunderstandings.

"The Book of Boy," by Catherine Gilbert Murdock (10+). This historical fantasy follows the journey of a hunchback and a pilgrim through medieval France and Italy to collect mystical treasures. It's a beautifully crafted tale that deals with religious themes and prejudices of that time.