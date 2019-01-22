Lady Gaga to Mike Pence: "You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian"

Lady Gaga; Mike Pence (AP/Evan Agostini/Cliff Owen)

Daniel Kreps
January 22, 2019 4:15PM (UTC)
Lady Gaga criticized Vice President Mike Pence during the singer’s Enigma concert Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Earlier in the week, Pence’s wife Karen revealed she would resume teaching at a Christian school that barred LGBTQ students and employees. Following the uproar over Karen Pence’s role at the school, the vice president responded, “To see major news organizations attacking Christian education is deeply offensive to us.”

On Saturday, during her performance of “Million Reasons,” Gaga slammed Pence for thinking “it’s acceptable that his wife work at a school that bans LGBTQ. You are wrong!”

“You say we should not discriminate against Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian,” Gaga said in her mid-song interlude aimed at Pence.

“I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace Mr. Pence and you can look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

Gaga also lashed out at Donald Trump during “Million Reasons,” asking if “the fucking president of the United States could please put our government back in business.” The singer added, “There are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money.”

Watch Gaga’s address to Pence and Trump below:


