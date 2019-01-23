Save over 70% on the ultimate iPhone accessory kit Upgrade your tech with a wireless charger, MFi-certified lightning cable & sleek pair of Bluetooth earbuds

The Salon Marketplace team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Salon has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

It's easy to let the number of Apple accessories you have build up and create clutter. From random cables to the occasional dead battery, a lone earbud (because you lost the companion when you were running) and who knows what else — it can be hard to figure out what you do need, especially when you can barely figure out what you have. Here's a way to put all that to rest: get this iPhone Accessory Bundle, and you can toss all your old accessories out.

The bundle includes a wireless charger that supports all Qi-enabled wireless charging devices or devices with a Qi receiver (perfect if you have the most recent iPhone), a lightning charging cable (in case you still need it), and a set of truly wireless Bluetooth 4.2 powered earbuds. Breathe new life into your tech collection with this updated set of accessories — not only can you streamline down to the bare essentials, these gadgets feature definite upgrades to what you might currently own.

Advertisement:

The lightning cable offers a massive 10-feet of length, so you can enjoy the maximum level of flexibility when you charge your devices — and you can charge even more effortlessly with the wireless charger. Plus, who wouldn't want another set of wireless earbuds — especially when they come equipped with HD audio.

Usually, the iPhone Accessory Bundle is $129.99, but you can get it here for $34.99.

The iPhone Accessory Bundle - $34.99



See Deal

Want your products featured in the Salon shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

