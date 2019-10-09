Kansas City style barbeque ribs with sweet potato fries (Getty Images)

Skip the bottle: How to make Kansas City-style barbecue sauce from scratch

Monte Burch
October 10, 2019 12:03AM (UTC)
Excerpted with permission from The Complete Guide to Smoking and Salt Curing: How to Preserve Meat, Fish, and Game by Monte Burch. Copyright 2019 by Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.

Salting and smoking meats for preservation is an age-old skill. I’m not sure my grandparents would have called salting and smoking hams and bacon a “joy”— it was a necessity of survival for them and the generations before the advent of refrigeration.

I can, however, remember the fun they all had during the family and community hog-butchering days. Their skills were passed down from generations, but the skills are not hard to learn. Using smoke and salt to cure meats for preservation is a fun, easily learned process and also a great way of providing your family with great-tasting foods.

Recipe: Kansas City-Style Barbecue Sauce 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 small can tomato sauce
  • 1 small can tomato paste
  • 1/2 cup cider vinegar
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 3  tbsp. molasses
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1/4  cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 2 tbsp. chili powder
  • 3 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tbsp. prepared mustard
  •  1 tbsp. freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Sauté the onion and garlic in the olive oil until transparent. Add other ingredients and simmer until well blended.

