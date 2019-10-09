Skip the bottle: How to make Kansas City-style barbecue sauce from scratch

Excerpted with permission from The Complete Guide to Smoking and Salt Curing: How to Preserve Meat, Fish, and Game by Monte Burch. Copyright 2019 by Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.

Salting and smoking meats for preservation is an age-old skill. I’m not sure my grandparents would have called salting and smoking hams and bacon a “joy”— it was a necessity of survival for them and the generations before the advent of refrigeration.

I can, however, remember the fun they all had during the family and community hog-butchering days. Their skills were passed down from generations, but the skills are not hard to learn. Using smoke and salt to cure meats for preservation is a fun, easily learned process and also a great way of providing your family with great-tasting foods.

Advertisement:

***

Recipe: Kansas City-Style Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients:

1 small can tomato sauce

1 small can tomato paste

1/2 cup cider vinegar

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

3 tbsp. molasses

tbsp. molasses 1 tbsp. vegetable oil

1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

cup firmly packed brown sugar 2 tbsp. chili powder

3 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp. prepared mustard

1 tbsp. freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Sauté the onion and garlic in the olive oil until transparent. Add other ingredients and simmer until well blended.

Like this recipe as much as we do? Click here to buy The Complete Guide to Smoking and Salt Curing: How to Preserve Meat, Fish and Game.