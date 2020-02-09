House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alabama cop apologizes for suggesting that Nancy Pelosi should be targeted by a roadside bomb

“Pelosi just ripped up [Trump's] speech. Road Side bomb on her way home and any other Dumbocrats”
Sky Palma
February 9, 2020 9:00AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

An Alabama cop is apologizing for a Facebook post where he said that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could be targeted with a roadside bomb for daring to tear up President Trump's State of the Union speech, the Daily Mail reports.

"Pelosi just ripped up his [speech]," Geraldine police department assistant chief Jeff Buckles wrote. "Road Side bomb on her way home and any other Dumbocrats."

Buckles later removed the post and apologized for "venting."

"I have definitely offended some people with my remarks," he wrote. "It just rips my heart out that our great country is so divided."

Buckles has a history of posting pro-Trump rhetoric to Facebook. In a post from February 4, he wrote, "I honestly believe that God has placed Donald Trump in the position to bring about prophecy. God Bless Trump. God Bless America."

In an announcement this Thursday, Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables said that he and Police Chief Heath Albright will meet with the town's attorney on Friday to decide what the best course of discipline for Buckles will be.


Sky Palma

