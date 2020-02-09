Garnish this slow-cooked salsa with fresh cilantro and jalapeños

Excerpted with permission from Fix-It and Forget-It Best 5-Ingredient Comfort Food Recipes: 75 Quick & East Slow Cooker Meals by Hope Comerford. Copyright January 7, 2020 by Good Books, an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.

Who has time to make food these days? And what if you aren't a cook, but your budget or your household is strongly suggesting that you should be? Gather five or fewer readily available ingredients + your slow cooker + Fix-It and Forget-It Best 5-Ingredient Recipes, and you'll have everything you need to make dozens of delicious meals.

Hope Comerford is the blogger behind A Busy Mom's Slow Cooker Adventures and is the author of The Gluten-Free Slow Cooker and editor or author of several Fix-It and Forget-It books including Fix-It and Forget-It Lazy and Slow Cookbook, Fix-It and Forget-It Cooking for Two, and Welcome Home Cookbook. She is passionate about slow-cooking and writing easy, delicious recipes.

Recipe: Slow-Cooked Salsa

Andy Wagner, Quarryville, PA

Makes 2 cups

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 1½–3 hours

Standing Time: 2 hours

Ideal slow-cooker size: 3-qt.

10 plum tomatoes

2 garlic cloves

1 small onion, cut into wedges

1–2 jalapeños

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 tsp. sea salt, optional

1. Core tomatoes. Cut a small slit in two tomatoes. Insert a garlic clove into each slit.

2. Place all tomatoes and onions in a 3-qt. slow cooker.

3. Cut stems off jalapeños. (Remove seeds if you want a milder salsa.) Place jalapeños in the slow cooker.

4. Cover and cook on High for 2½–3 hours or until vegetables are softened. Some may brown slightly. Cool at least 2 hours with the lid off.

5. In a blender, combine the tomato mixture, cilantro, and salt if you wish. Cover and process until blended.

6. Refrigerate leftovers.

Serving suggestion:

Garnish with cilantro and jalapeño.

Tip:

Wear disposable gloves when cutting hot peppers; the oils can burn your skin. Avoid touching your face when you've been working with hot peppers.

Like this recipe as much as we do? Click here to purchase a copy of "Fix-It and Forget-It Best 5-Ingredient Recipes."