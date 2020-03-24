Sean Hannity (AP/Jeff Roberson)

Sean Hannity claims he has a "letter" from a doctor who has developed a "regimen" against COVID-19

“Mr. Vice President, I’m holding a letter, and I’m going to read from it in a second"
Matthew Chapman
March 24, 2020 2:00PM (UTC)

On Fox News Monday, in an interview with Vice President Mike Pence, Sean Hannity claimed to possess a letter from a doctor in New York touting the benefits of a "regimen" that he claims can prevent coronavirus.

"Mr. Vice President, I'm holding a letter, and I'm going to read from it in a second, from a doctor in the New York area," said Hannity. The doctor, he claimed, had been treating patients with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc sulfate.

He went on to add that the doctor has supposedly treated around 500 patients, and "we have had zero deaths, zero hospitalizations, zero intubations."

It is entirely possible that a sample of 500 people would recover well from coronavirus by random chance. Conversely, there is no clinical evidence any of these drugs are effective — azithromycin in particular is an antibiotic, not an antiviral, so it would not impact a viral infection.

