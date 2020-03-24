Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Fox News: Elderly will "take a chance on their survival" for economy

On Monday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested on Fox News that older Americans should be willing to risk getting coronavirus and dying so that younger Americans are able to keep working and maintain the economy.

Patrick's comments were met with horror and disbelief on social media.

so yea, sorry texas grandparents but the invisible hand demands a sacrifice — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 24, 2020

This kind of numbnuttery will kill people in Texas. Young as well as old. We need a state-wide shelter in place order to stop the spread of coronavirus and save hundreds of thousands of lives. https://t.co/C8r9Q7t2vs — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 24, 2020

Grandchildren should not value the economy more than their grandparents. Or random strangers. Maybe more than Dan Patrick. https://t.co/3MCgakYlUW — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) March 24, 2020

.@DanPatrick Do I have to choose which one of my grandparents to sacrifice, or do they do that for me? Is there a test they take? Maybe a panel of people who assess which ones can survive the longest? — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 24, 2020