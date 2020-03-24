Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (AP/Eric Gay)

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Fox News: Elderly will "take a chance on their survival" for economy

"This kind of numbnutterery will kill people": Republican ripped for saying elderly should sacrifice themselves
Matthew Chapman
March 24, 2020 7:00AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

On Monday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested on Fox News that older Americans should be willing to risk getting coronavirus and dying so that younger Americans are able to keep working and maintain the economy.

Patrick's comments were met with horror and disbelief on social media.

