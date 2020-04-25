Recipe from The Tinned Fish Cookbook: Easy-to-Make Meals from Ocean to Plate—Sustainably Canned, 100% Delicious © Bart van Olphen 2019, 2020. Translation © The Experiment, 2020. Reprinted by permission of The Experiment. Available wherever books are sold. experimentpublishing.com

Choosing the right fish to eat is more confusing than ever. Farmed or wild? Fresh or Frozen? Big or small? Local or Global? In his new cookbook, "The Tinned Fish Cookbook: Easy-to-Make Meals from Ocean to Plate—Sustainably Canned, 100% Delicious," sustainable fishing advocate Bart van Olphen simplifies it into one easy message: Buy canned (tinned). In the book, he offers 45 easy, flavorful and stunningly photographed recipes by David Loftus for sustainably canned tuna, mackerel, salmon, sardines, herring, anchovies and more.

Recipe: Sardine Hummus

Serves 2 as an appetizer or snack

Half a 14-ounce (400 g) can of chickpeas, drained

1⁄2 garlic clove2 tablespoons tahini

Juice of 1⁄2 lemon

1⁄2 bunch of flat-leaf parsley, tough stalks removed, plus extra leaves

1 tablespoon crushed chile flakes

1 teaspoon tabasco

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons water, plus extra (optional)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus extra (optional)

Half a 4.2-ounce (120 g) tin of sardines in olive oil, drained

1 teaspoon hot smoked paprika

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Coarsely grind the chickpeas, garlic, tahini, lemon juice, parsley, chile flakes, tabasco, cumin and salt in a food processor. Slowly pour in the water and the olive oil and process until smooth. Add extra water and/or olive oil for a creamier texture. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Put the hummus in a bowl and top with the sardines. Scatter the extra parsley and the paprika on top and drizzle with olive oil.

