The former chairman and president of Michelin's South Carolina-based operations, Richard Wilkerson, was once a supporter of Lindsey Graham (R-SC), but now he's decided to throw his support behind Graham's Democratic challenger in 2020, The Post and Courier reports.

Wilkerson will endorse Jaime Harrison, who once lobbied on Michelin's behalf in Washington, D.C. Wilkerson said his past work with Harrison showed him "how hard he works to bring lasting economic opportunity to the people of South Carolina" and described him as "the change South Carolina needs."

Advertisement:

"I am confident that as our next U.S. Senator, he will be a tireless advocate for creating well-paying jobs, improving our state's health care system, and training the next generation for the jobs of tomorrow," Wilkerson said. "Jaime is the perfect candidate to bring together South Carolinians from all walks of life."

Read more at The Post and Courier.