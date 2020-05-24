Kayleigh McEnany called out on Fox News for her "grotesque" defense of Trump

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the editor of the conservative Dispatch slammed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for her no-holds-barred defense of Donald Trump, calling her behavior "indefensible and grotesque."

Speaking with host Chris Wallace, who also called out the new press secretary's recent foray before the press, saying "I spent six years in the White House briefing room covering Ronald Reagan. I have to say, I never, and in the years since, I never saw a White House press secretary act like that. If Kayleigh McEnany had told Sam Donaldson and me what questions we should ask, that would not have gone well," Jonah Goldberg joined in the pile-on.

Calling McEnany's behavior "indefensible and grotesque," he continued, "There's this cliche in Washington that President Trump wants a Roy Cohn as attorney general. What Donald Trump wants in a press secretary is a Twitter troll who goes on the attack, and doesn't actually care about doing the job they have, and instead wants to impress, really, an audience of one — and then make another part of official Washington another one of these essentially cable news and Twitter gladiatorial arenas"

