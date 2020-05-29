Republican governor calls out President Trump's "inflammatory" tweets about Minneapolis unrest

The governor of Maryland is speaking out against President Trump's "inflammatory rhetoric" in the wake of riots in Minneapolis over the killing of George Floyd.

This Friday, Trump tweeted, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" in a rant against the rioters. The tweet was ultimately flagged by Twitter for inciting violence. During an appearance on the TODAY show this Friday morning, Gov. Larry Hogan said that politicians need to work together to restore calm.

When asked about Trump's tweets, Hogan said he doesn't think they're helpful.

"I just mentioned lowering the temperature, trying to stop the violence and to bring about calm and restore law and order," he said. "Inflammatory rhetoric, I just don't think is helpful on either side. I do believe you've got to have law and order, that you've got to stop the burning and looting, but inciting violence with Twitter is not the way to go about it."

Hogan also took issue with a Minneapolis prosecutor who said charging the officers involved in Floyd's death too soon would be "a rush to justice."

"The evidence here seems overwhelming and clear to me," he said. "You have a video of exactly what happened."

