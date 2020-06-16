Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with host Alisyn Camerota, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Mary Jordan described the tension between first lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump, not only when they first came to the White House, but dating back to the early days when Ivanka was only 14.

While it has already been reported that Ivanka wanted to rename the First Lady's White House office the "First Family Office" and move in during the early days of the Donald Trump administration, Jordan, who was promoting her book "The Art of Her Deal" said there is more to it than just that.

"Let's talk about her relationship with Ivanka, because much has been speculated about that as well," Camerota prompted. "You write, Melania has been heard calling Ivanka 'the princess' out of earshot. When she was younger, Ivanka privately called Melania 'the portrait,' telling classmates that her father's girlfriend spoke as much as a painting on the wall. Do they have as frosty a relationship as has been reported?"

"Yes," Jordan replied. "I mean, by all accounts, I spoke to many people and, inside the White House, particularly at certain times, tense times, there's been Team Melania and Team Ivanka, and there's a lot of tension there."

"When Ivanka came to the White House, she really loved it immediately," she continued. "Melania was up in New York, Ivanka all of a sudden said you know I think we should rename the first lady's office the first family office. You know then, of course Melania put her foot down and said no way."

"They're both former models and they're only 11 1/2 years apart," she explained. "Ivanka grew up wealthy, Melania grew up very modesty and worked her way up the modeling world. At 14, Ivanka was already known. as soon as she started modeling at 14 and they're very different, they don't really get along and Donald Trump is often the referee."

