Six Trump campaign staffers in Tulsa test positive for COVID-19 ahead of indoor rally: report

Trump’s rally has raised concerns of a “super-spreader event." Masks will be provided, though they aren't mandatory
Matthew Chapman
June 20, 2020 7:59PM (UTC)

On Saturday, NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett reported that six advance staffers who spent the past few weeks in Tulsa, Oklahoma helping to organize President Donald Trump's campaign rally have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the campaign, "quarantine procedures were immediately implemented" and "no COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today's rally."

Trump's rally has raised widespread concerns of a "super-spreader event," or a handful of infected people spreading COVID-19 to many, many more people scattered throughout the crowds, many of whom live in outlying areas or other states.

Masks are being provided at the rally, but are not mandatory, and reporters in the area outside the rally site have said most attendees are not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing.


