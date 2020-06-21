Workers United branch calls on AFL-CIO to expel police unions

Workers United in Upstate New York, a union representing 9,500 workers in New York state, is joining the growing call to kick police unions out of the labor movement.

In a statement today signed by more than 120 members, the union says that "conflating our mission with that of police unions undermines our solidarity," and says that white supremacy is central to our system of policing—"Therefore, we urge the labor movement to cut ties with police unions." The statement specifically cites the demand for the AFL-CIO to expel the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA), the labor coalition's major police union.

The demand is spreading throughout organized labor. Last week, the Writers Guild of America, East (disclosure: where I am on the council) passed a formal resolution calling on the AFL-CIO to kick out the IUPA, becoming the first AFL-CIO member union to do so. The Labor Council in Seattle has threatened to kick out its police union, and may do so later this month. The Association of Flight Attendants, another AFL-CIO member, passed a resolution "demanding law enforcement unions immediately enact policy to actively address racism in law enforcement and especially to hold officers accountable for violence against citizens, or be removed from the Labor movement." And the Minnesota AFL-CIO called for the resignation of the head of the Minneapolis police union, though it stopped short of calling for the union's expulsion.

"We thought we needed to not just speak out, but speak out strongly, and hold the labor movement accountable for changing practices with regard to police unions, and upholding a tradition of fighting fascism and fighting for justice," said Jaz Brisack, a Workers United organizer. She said that the statement on police unions is philosophically aligned with the justice-oriented industrial organizing model that the union pursues. Workers United of Upstate New York, which represents a broad range of workers from the garment industry, food service, racetracks, and other fields, is not an AFL-CIO member, though it is affiliated with SEIU.

Members of several other unions that are in the AFL-CIO have begun grassroots organizing efforts to push their own unions to pass similar resolutions to expel the IUPA.

The full statement from Workers United is below, and online here.