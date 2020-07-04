Susan Collins’ July 4th tweet blows up in her face in spectacular fashion

On Saturday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) tweeted her concern for small businesses in Maine that are suffering because the normal Fourth of July business has been suppressed by the coronavirus pandemic:

The Fourth of July is typically the height of Maine's busy summer tourism season, but near-empty hotels, inns, B&Bs, and restaurants underscore the devastating effects the pandemic has had on many of our state's small businesses and jobs. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) July 4, 2020

But commenters on social media were not impressed. Many reminded her that her party has sat by as President Donald Trump made the crisis worse — and that she herself voted to acquit him of high crimes just months before.

Advertisement:

Total lack of Federal response is at your and every @GOP senator's feet. Donald Trump was and is #UnfitForOffice. Y'all ignored it to everyone's peril. — Alt Trite (@alt_trite) July 4, 2020

Maybe if Trump had been convicted in the Senate, it wouldn't be this bad! Just maybe, Senator! — Keith And Sophie (@keithk0721) July 4, 2020

Collins needs to be voted out in November. She takes credit for things she didn't do. Her words and actions don't match. She is on the wrong side of many critical votes Voted to suppress evidence in the impeachment of Trump and she voted to confer Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court — Allegro (@AllegromyUSA) July 4, 2020