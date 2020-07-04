Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Susan Collins’ July 4th tweet blows up in her face in spectacular fashion

Sen. Susan Collins, R-ME, tweeted her concern for small businesses in Maine that are suffering



Matthew Chapman
July 4, 2020 10:35PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

On Saturday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) tweeted her concern for small businesses in Maine that are suffering because the normal Fourth of July business has been suppressed by the coronavirus pandemic:

But commenters on social media were not impressed. Many reminded her that her party has sat by as President Donald Trump made the crisis worse — and that she herself voted to acquit him of high crimes just months before.

Advertisement:


Matthew Chapman

MORE FROM Matthew Chapman

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Coronavirus Covid-19 Economy Fourth Of July July 4th Maine Susan Collins Twitter

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •