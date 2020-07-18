Marco Rubio pays tribute to John Lewis — with a picture of Elijah Cummings

On Saturday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted out a tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) — a universally beloved hero of the civil rights movement, and the last of the still-living "Big Six" civil rights marchers. He posted a picture of himself with what he apparently believed was Lewis and made it his profile picture.

There was just one problem: The congressman Rubio is talking to in the picture he tweeted out isn't John Lewis. It's Elijah Cummings, the former Baltimore congressman who chaired the House Oversight Committee and passed away last October.

Advertisement:

Rubio quickly deleted the tweet and swapped out his profile picture — but not before being buried in scorn and outrage for his mistake.

Wait 'til Marco figures out he posted a picture of himself with Rep. Elijah Cummings to pay tribute to Rep. John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/kLDMM9q7N7 — Happy Chichester (@HappyChichester) July 18, 2020

Marco Rubio just "all black people look alike'd" John Lewis. How do you even make this mistake? pic.twitter.com/1ab61rTuWE — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) July 18, 2020

Marco Rubio just "all black people look alike'd" John Lewis. How do you even make this mistake? pic.twitter.com/1ab61rTuWE — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) July 18, 2020

You stupid racist POS. That is Elijah Cummings not John Lewis. — Ralf ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Ralfoo7) July 18, 2020

Now post a photo of you and John Lewis. — (@JbarGarden) July 18, 2020

Dear @marcorubio,



In an effort to save you from further embarrassment, I just want to let you know that this also isn't John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/BtY7TBXG3w — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) July 18, 2020