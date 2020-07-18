Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL (ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Marco Rubio pays tribute to John Lewis — with a picture of Elijah Cummings

Matthew Chapman
July 19, 2020 1:21AM (UTC)

On Saturday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted out a tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) — a universally beloved hero of the civil rights movement, and the last of the still-living "Big Six" civil rights marchers. He posted a picture of himself with what he apparently believed was Lewis and made it his profile picture.

There was just one problem: The congressman Rubio is talking to in the picture he tweeted out isn't John Lewis. It's Elijah Cummings, the former Baltimore congressman who chaired the House Oversight Committee and passed away last October.

Rubio quickly deleted the tweet and swapped out his profile picture — but not before being buried in scorn and outrage for his mistake.


