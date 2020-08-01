Writing in The Guardian this Wednesday, Adam Gabbatt reports that while Trump won narrow victory in 2016 with the help of college-educated white women, there are signs he's losing that support in a number of crucial swing states.

Gabbatt highlights the story of Claudia Luckenbach-Boman, who voted for Trump in 2016 when she was a 19-year-old college student.

"I really failed my fellow American citizens," she said. "I'm extremely disappointed in myself, and sometimes I am really afraid to talk about it.

"If I were to vote again for Donald Trump in 2020, it would be just as much a failure as an American, but also a failure as a human being," she added.

Gabbatt spoke to another woman, who only wanted to be identified as "Julie," who said she wants to "apologize to the world" for her Trump vote.

"I feel so guilty for having a part in voting this moron in," she said.

Monica Rey Haft of Dallas also voted for Trump. Now she's hoping for a Biden win.

"I'm riddled with guilt," she said. "I know it wasn't my vote that single-handedly that put him there, but I think with a lot of Republicans it was a lack of checking into it, it was just falling down party lines, it was disgust and disdain for Hillary Clinton and her policies, and I regret that. I regret that I wasn't more informed."

Haft assumed that once Trump was elected, his behavior would mature.

"I thought it's gotta be a shtick, it can't be real. I thought he would behave like a human being, that he was gonna change," she said. "Over a few days, it was probably several tweets, or something I heard him say, I thought: 'Oh my God. This is who this person is.' And I immediately just thought he wasn't going to be fit."

Read the full report over at The Guardian.