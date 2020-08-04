Donor to President Trump and Roy Moore revealed as secret funder of right-wing Federalist: report

For years, there has been speculation about the funding behind the right-wing publication The Federalist, which has turned into one of President Donald Trump's most reliable backers.

However, a new report from The New York Times appears to have partially solved this mystery.

Two sources with knowledge of The Federalist's finances tell The Times that packing supply magnate Dick Uihlein is one of the people who gives generously to the publication.

As The Times notes, Uihlein has not only given donations to Trump, but also to far-right politicians such as failed Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, who lost to Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) after it was alleged that he had molested several women when they were teenagers.

"After Mr. Moore was accused of assaulting underage girls in 2017, The Federalist ran an opinion piece that defended men who dated young women as a practice with a long history that was 'not without some merit if one wants to raise a large family,'" The Times notes.