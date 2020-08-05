"Pampered princeling" Jared Kushner dubbed Trump’s "secretary of failure" in new Lincoln Project ad

A new ad from the Lincoln Project takes aim at Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, whom it deems the president's unofficial "secretary of failure."

The ad begins by noting how President Donald Trump has given Kushner multiple important jobs during his tenure, and that Kushner has failed all of them.

Advertisement:

"Jared's not up to the task," the ad states. "This pampered princeling has never met a problem that he couldn't f*ck up."

The ad then documents how Trump put Kushner in charge of coming up with a plan to contain the pandemic — and how there is still no plan even after more than 150,000 Americans have died from the disease.

You can watch the clip below via YouTube: