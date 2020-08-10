Trump asks New York judge to block grand jury from seeing his tax filings

Attorneys for President Donald Trump this week asked a Manhattan federal judge not to allow a New York grand jury to review his financial information.

According to Bloomberg, Trump's attorneys made the request on behalf of the president on Monday.

Prosecutors for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. have hinted that the president is being investigated for hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and other possible fraud.

The Supreme Court allowed the case to move forward earlier this year after ruling that the president does not have "absolute immunity" from subpoenas or criminal prosecution.