Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged Epstein accomplice, complains of "uniquely onerous conditions" in jail

Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged accomplice of the late accused billionaire child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a formal complaint about her treatment in jail.

NBC News reports that Maxwell's attorneys this week made a court filing in which they said she has faced "uniquely onerous conditions" in New York's Metropolitan Detention Center ever since she was arrested last month and charged with conspiracy to entice minors to travel and engage in illegal sex acts.

Maxwell's attorneys say that their client is being subjected to these conditions because authorities don't want a repeat of what happened last year, when Epstein died by apparent suicide while in custody.

"It has become apparent that the BOP's treatment of Ms. Maxwell is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein," they write.

Maxwell is demanding to be removed from solitary confinement, and her attorneys also complain that she is being monitored 24 hours a day "by security cameras and by multiple prison guards."