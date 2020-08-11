From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged Epstein accomplice, complains of "uniquely onerous conditions" in jail

The alleged accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein has filed a formal complaint about her treatment by authorities
Brad Reed
August 11, 2020 2:32PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged accomplice of the late accused billionaire child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a formal complaint about her treatment in jail.

NBC News reports that Maxwell's attorneys this week made a court filing in which they said she has faced "uniquely onerous conditions" in New York's Metropolitan Detention Center ever since she was arrested last month and charged with conspiracy to entice minors to travel and engage in illegal sex acts.

Maxwell's attorneys say that their client is being subjected to these conditions because authorities don't want a repeat of what happened last year, when Epstein died by apparent suicide while in custody.

"It has become apparent that the BOP's treatment of Ms. Maxwell is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein," they write.

Maxwell is demanding to be removed from solitary confinement, and her attorneys also complain that she is being monitored 24 hours a day "by security cameras and by multiple prison guards."


