Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump (Getty Images/Salon)

Rudy Giuliani's daughter announces her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Caroline Rose Giuliani previously supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and former President Barack Obama in 2012
Sky Palma
August 12, 2020 9:36PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

The daughter of current Trump lawyer former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has endorsed Joe Biden's presidential bid.

Caroline Rose Giuliani, 31, tweeted a photo of herself with Harris on Tuesday with the caption "an excellent day for a repost from this bleeding [heart] of mine #bidenharris2020 #removetrump." She also shared a donation link in a subsequent tweet, calling on people to "help start turning this sh*t around!! It's a matter of life or (many) death(s) at this point."

Advertisement:

As The Daily Caller points out, Giuliani's daughter supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and former President Barack Obama for both presidential runs.

You can read Giuliani's post below via Twitter:


Sky Palma

MORE FROM Sky Palma

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Donald Trump Elections Elections 2020 Joe Biden Kamala Harris Politics Rudy Giuliani

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •