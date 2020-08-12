Rudy Giuliani's daughter announces her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The daughter of current Trump lawyer former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has endorsed Joe Biden's presidential bid.
Caroline Rose Giuliani, 31, tweeted a photo of herself with Harris on Tuesday with the caption "an excellent day for a repost from this bleeding [heart] of mine #bidenharris2020 #removetrump." She also shared a donation link in a subsequent tweet, calling on people to "help start turning this sh*t around!! It's a matter of life or (many) death(s) at this point."
As The Daily Caller points out, Giuliani's daughter supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and former President Barack Obama for both presidential runs.
You can read Giuliani's post below via Twitter:
