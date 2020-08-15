An election worker handles vote-by-mail ballots coming out of a sorting machine for the presidential primary (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

Leaked documents expose plans to "slow mail processing" ahead of Election Day

“The United States Postal Service proposed removing 20% of letter sorting machines it uses around the country"
Brad Reed
August 15, 2020 4:09PM (UTC)

New documents obtained by Vice News show that the United States Postal Service is taking steps that officials say will "slow mail processing" ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Specifically, the documents show that "the United States Postal Service proposed removing 20% of letter sorting machines it uses around the country before revising the plan weeks later to closer to 15% of all machines."

In total, this means that more than 500 sorting machines will be taken offline ahead of this year's election, which is expected to see a record number of votes sent in by mail.

Interestingly, the documents about reducing the sorting machines date back to May 2020, which was a month before Trump-appointed postmaster general Louis DeJoy took over.

Although USPS leadership is claiming that these machines are simply being moved around in the name of efficiency, the documents show that one union official representing USPS workers saw the plans and bluntly replied that "this will slow mail processing."

So far, Vice News' sources say that machine removals are right now occurring in Michigan, West Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Texas, and that "more machine removals are planned in the months ahead."


