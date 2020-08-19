White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Monday, July 06, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Kayleigh McEnany refuses to say whether Trump will accept election results: "He’ll see what happens"

President Trump claimed that the only way he could lose the election is if it is “rigged"
David Edwards
August 19, 2020 7:38PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday refused to say that President Donald Trump will accept the election results if he loses in November.

At a White House briefing, McEnany was asked about Trump's recent remarks claiming that the only way he can lose the election is if it is "rigged."

Advertisement:

"Does the president believe there is any circumstance under which he could lose the election fairly?" one reporter asked the press secretary.

"The president believes that he's done a great job for the American people and he believes that will show in November," McEnany insisted. "He believes that voter fraud is real, in line with what we see all across the country, particularly with mail-in ballots, which are prone to fraud."

"Is the president saying that if he doesn't win this election that he will not accept the results?" a second reporter wondered.

Advertisement:

"The president has always said he'll see what happens," McEnany admitted, "and make a determination in the aftermath. It's the same thing he said last November. He wants a free election, a fair election and he wants confidence in the results of the election, particularly when you have states like Nevada doing mass mail-out voting to their voting rolls."

You can watch the video below via YouTube


David Edwards

MORE FROM David Edwards

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Donald Trump Kayleigh Mcenany Politics Raw Story Republicans White House

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •