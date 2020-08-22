U.S. President Donald Trump golfs at Trump National Golf Club (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/Salon)

New ad uses Trump's golf vacations to illustrate his many failed promises

Trump said in 2016 that he'd be too busy to golf during his presidency, but he's gone far more than Obama ever did
Brad Reed
August 22, 2020 7:03AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

President Donald Trump in 2016 promised that, unlike former President Barack Obama, he would be too busy working as president to go golfing.

In reality, Trump has gone golfing far more often during his first term than Obama did over the same period of time, and a new ad from the progressive Meidas Touch super PAC uses Trump's golf addiction to show how he's failed to keep multiple promises made during the 2016 campaign.

"Trump's promise? Keep America safe," the ad states. "Trump's course? The most coronavirus deaths in the world."

The ad then shows how Trump promised to grow the economy, while the American economy right now is "the worst since the Great Depression."

The ad's coup de grace comes when it contrasted Trump's promise of "no vacations" with the reality that he's enjoyed "more than a year of golf paid for by American taxpayers."

• • •