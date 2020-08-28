Trump’s missing megadonor: GOP money man missing as the president struggles in the polls

Billionaire Ronald Lauder has been a close friend of Donald Trump's for almost 50 years, but according to a report from CNBC, he's nowhere to be found despite the fact that he's donated to Trump in the past. Even as Trump's poll rankings drop, Lauder hasn't stepped forward to help.

Lauder gave $200,000 to the Trump Victory joint fundraising committee in the summer 2019, but hasn't given any money to any of Trump's reelection efforts since then.

"Fundraisers and friends of the president's have yet to hear from Lauder on whether he plans to give larger contributions to Trump's reelection, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be named as these conversations were deemed private," CNBC reports. "Eric Soufer, a spokesman for Lauder, told CNBC that the businessman is currently focused on assisting schools in Europe that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic."

