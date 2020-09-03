Trump orders federal agencies to "defund" cities with protests against police violence: report

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that President Donald Trump is issuing a directive for his administration to "defund" several major cities that have seen significant protests against police brutality, calling them "anarchist" cities full of "lawless" behavior.

"Trump on Wednesday signed a five-page memo ordering all federal agencies to send reports to the White House Office of Management and Budget that detail funds that can be redirected," reported Steven Nelson. "New York City, Washington, DC, Seattle and Portland are initial targets as Trump makes 'law and order' a centerpiece of his reelection campaign after months of unrest and violence following the May killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police." Trump's order mentions New York Mayor Bill de Blasio by name multiple times.

"Federal agencies must detail 'all Federal funds provided to Seattle, Portland, New York City, Washington, D.C.,'" said the report. "Also, within 14 days Attorney General Bill Barr must develop a list of 'anarchist jurisdictions' that 'permitted violence and the destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures' to restore order. The memo does not require Barr to include the four cities, possibly for legal reasons."

Trump has sought to capitalize on recent protests and riots by tying violence to Joe Biden and falsely claiming he has refused to condemn looting destruction of property. Recent polls have shown that Biden is tied or leading with voters in major swing states on criminal justice and policing issues.