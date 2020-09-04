What’s coming to Disney Plus in September 2020

At long last, Disney's live-action remake of "Mulan" will premiere on Disney Plus on Sept. 4. Unlike the rest of the content available on the platform, American audiences have to pay $29.99 to rent the movie, on top of the monthly subscription fee of $6.99.

The 2015 reboot of "Cinderella" is also set to make its debut on Sept. 1. The remake stars Lily James as Cinderella, Richard Madden as Prince Charming and Cate Blanchett as Lady Tremaine.

"The Wolverine," starring Hugh Jackman, will be available on Sept 4. The film joins the streaming platform's growing library of Marvel blockbusters, including "Iron Man" and "Avengers: End Game."

Other family-friendly films coming to the streaming site include "Christopher Robin," "Ever After: A Cinderella Story" and "Trick or Treat." National Geographic shows will also air throughout September, with content including "Ancient China From Above" and "Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom."

See the full list of titles below:

Sept. 1

"Cinderella" (2015)

Sept. 4

"Earth to Ned"

"Mulan"

"The Wolverine"

"Weird But True" (Episode 304) – "Germs"

"Pixar In Real Life" (Episode 111) – "Coco: Abuelita Says No Music"

"Muppets Now" (Episode 6) – "Socialized"

"Ancient China from Above" (Season 1)

"D2: The Mighty Ducks"

"D3: The Mighty Ducks"

"Never Been Kissed"

"Strange Magic"

"Trick or Treat"

"One Day At Disney" (Episode 140) – "Alice Taylor: Studiolab"

Sept. 11

"Christopher Robin"

"Weird But True" (Episode 305) – "Photography"

"One Day At Disney" (Episode 141) – "Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier"

Sept. 18

"Becoming"

"Weird But True" (Episode 306) – "Trains"

"Bend It Like Beckham"

"One Day At Disney" (Episode 142) – "Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian"

"Oil Spill of the Century"

"India From Above"

"Coop & Cami Ask the World" (Season 2)

"Europe From Above" (Season 1)

"Ever After: A Cinderella Story"

"Kingdom of the Mummies" (Season 1)

"Marvel Super Hero Adventures" (Season 4)

"Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno"

"Once Upon a Time" (Seasons 1-7)

"Soy Luna" (Seasons 2-3)

"Violetta" (Season 3)

"Wicked Tuna" (Season 9)

Sept. 25

"Secret Society of Second-Born Royals"

"Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom"

"Weird But True" (Episode 307) "Venomous Animals"

"DisneyNature Oceans"

"Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself" (Season 2)

"The Giant Robber Crab"

"Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" (Season 2)

"Muppet Babies" (Season 2)

"Port Protection: Alaska" (Season 3)

"Sydney to the Max" (Season 2)

"Wild Central America" (Season 1)

"X-Ray Earth" (Season 1)

"One Day At Disney" (Episode 143) – "Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager"