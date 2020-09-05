US President Donald Trump tours an area affected by civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1, 2020. - Trump visited Kenosha, the Wisconsin city at the center of a raging US debate over racism, despite pleas to stay away and claims he is dangerously fanning tensions as a reelection ploy. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Heavily armed Trump supporters plotted trip to Kenosha to "pick people off": FBI

Two Trump supporters were arrested after the FBI learned they were headed to Kenosha with a large cache of weapons
Brad Reed
September 5, 2020 8:15AM (UTC)

Two heavily armed supporters of President Donald Trump were arrested this week when the FBI received a tip that they were planning to drive to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where they hoped to "pick people off."

Local news station WISN reports that Missouri residents Michael Karmo and Cody Smith were arrested by federal agents in a hotel parking lot this week after the FBI learned on Tuesday that they were driving to Kenosha armed with a large cache of weapons.

According to WISN, agents searched the men's vehicle and hotel room and found "an Armory AR-15 assault rifle, a Mossberg 500 AB 12-Gauge shotgun, two handguns, a silencer, ammunition, body armor, a drone and other materials."

Officials also say that the two men were planning to travel to Portland, Oregon after their Kenosha stop, where they had pledged to "take action" if the city moved forward with defunding its police department.

According to a criminal complaint filed against them, both Karmo and Smith "are part of the 417 2nd Amendment Militia of Missouri" and that they "went to Kenosha to attend President Donald Trump's rally."


