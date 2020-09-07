Lindsey Graham (Getty/Chip Somodevilla)

Lindsey Graham’s warning about Trump re-surfaces after report on president slurring fallen troops

"At the heart of [Trump's] statement is a lack of respect for those who have served," Graham tweeted in 2015
Brad Reed
September 7, 2020 9:55AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

A five-year-old tweet from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is getting renewed attention amid reports that President Donald Trump once disparaged dead American soldiers as "losers" and "suckers."

The tweet in question came shortly after Trump attacked the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) for getting captured and tortured by enemy forces during the Vietnam War, and it slammed the future president for showing no appreciation for the sacrifices made by service members.

Advertisement:

"At the heart of [Trump's] statement is a lack of respect for those who have served," he wrote. "A disqualifying characteristic to be president."

In the years since the tweet, however, Graham has evolved to become one of Trump's most loyal defenders, despite the fact that the president has continued attacking McCain even after his passing in 2018.


Brad Reed

MORE FROM Brad Reed

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Donald Trump Lindsey Graham

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •