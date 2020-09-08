U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House on August 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump spoke on several topics including unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin and Portland, Oregon. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Thugs!": Trump blasts Black Lives Matter movement shortly after "Fox & Friends" covers protests

“Fox & Friends” earlier devoted an entire segment to demonstrators harassing diners
September 8, 2020

President Donald Trump on Tuesday went off on an angry rant against "thug" Black Lives Matter protesters shortly after "Fox & Friends" aired a segment showing demonstrators harassing diners.

"BLM Protesters horribly harass elderly Pittsburgh diners, scaring them with loud taunts while taking their food right off their plate," Trump wrote on Twitter. "These Anarchists, not protesters, are Biden voters, but he has no control and nothing to say. Disgraceful. Never seen anything like it. Thugs!"

As Media Matters' Bobby Lewis documents, "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday devoted an entire segment to demonstrators harassing diners.

Trump then went on to claim that demonstrators feel emboldened to act as they do because Biden won't say the words "law and order."

"Because of weak and pathetic Democrat leadership, this thuggery is happening in other Democrat run cities and states," he wrote. "Must shut them down fast. Biden and his most Liberal in Senate running mate, Kamala, won't even talk about it. They won't utter the words, LAW & ORDER!"

In fact, Biden has condemned violence and harassment multiple times, and specifically said this week that he condemned any violence by antifa and other left-wing protesters.

Meanwhile, Trump's own supporters were caught on camera Monday brutally beating up demonstrators and the president has yet to condemn them for their actions.


