Fox News poll shows Trump losing to Biden on "mental soundness"

Likely voters believe that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is more mentally sound that President Donald Trump, according to a recently-released Fox News poll.

The survey of likely 1,191 likely voters found that 51% believe that Biden "has the mental soundness to serve as president."

Only 47% of likely voters told Fox News that President Trump has the "mental soundness" to be commander-in-chief.

The current president has made his mental stability a cornerstone of his campaign.

The same voters preferred the compassion of Biden over Trump, 62% to 44%, the poll found.

In all, the Fox News survey found that 51% of likely voters would choose Biden and 46% of likely voters would pick Trump if the election were held today.

The poll has a margin of error of ± 2.5 percentage points.

