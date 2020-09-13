Fox News poll shows Trump losing to Biden on "mental soundness"

Likely voters believe that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is more mentally sound that President Donald Trump, according to a recently-released Fox News poll.
The survey of likely 1,191 likely voters found that 51% believe that Biden "has the mental soundness to serve as president."
Only 47% of likely voters told Fox News that President Trump has the "mental soundness" to be commander-in-chief.
The current president has made his mental stability a cornerstone of his campaign.
The same voters preferred the compassion of Biden over Trump, 62% to 44%, the poll found.
In all, the Fox News survey found that 51% of likely voters would choose Biden and 46% of likely voters would pick Trump if the election were held today.
The poll has a margin of error of ± 2.5 percentage points.
Read the entire poll from Fox News.
