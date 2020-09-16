Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Senate majority is at risk": GOP memo warns of looming losses as party struggles in key states

The memo lists four states states which generally trend red but are now in the Democratic Party's sights
Sky Palma
September 16, 2020 7:37PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

A memo sent out by the Senate Republicans' campaign arm warns that control of the upper chamber is at risk of being handed over to the Democrats, The Guardian reports.

"The next few weeks will define the future of our country for generations to come," the memo from the National Republican Senatorial Committee reads.

Advertisement:

"Make no mistake: the Senate Majority is at risk. Beyond the four battleground states of Colorado, North Carolina, Arizona and Maine, Democrats are going on offense in historically red states like Montana, Iowa and Georgia," the memo continues. "They're even eyeing states like South Carolina, where [Democrat] Jaime Harrison just reported raising a staggering $10.6m in August alone."

The memo lists four states, Iowa, Montana, Georgia and Kansas, which generally trend red but are now in Democrats' sights.

Read the full report over at The Guardian.


Sky Palma

MORE FROM Sky Palma

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Elections Elections 2020 Raw Story Republicans Senate

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •