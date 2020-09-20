Trump supporters try to obstruct early voters at polling site in Virginia

On Saturday, lines to vote early in Fairfax County, Virginia — an affluent, left-trending area including the suburbs of Washington, D.C. — reached enormous lengths, with many voters telling reporters that they were spurred to vote by the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

But Trump supporters showed up at the early voting site to protest, as well.

Photos and videos by Washington Informer reporter Anthony Tilghman show Trump supporters blocking the path to the early voting site, standing together waving Trump flags and chanting "Four more years!"

None of the Trump supporters visible in the footage appeared to be wearing masks.

