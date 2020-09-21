Trump tells "Fox & Friends" that Ginsburg's dying wish may have been a “hoax” concocted by Democrats

President Donald Trump on Monday told "Fox & Friends" that he believed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish may have been a "hoax" concocted by Democrats.

During the interview, the president was asked about Ginsburg saying that she did not want to be replaced until after the 2020 presidential election.

"I don't know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi," the president said. "I would be more inclined to the second."

As CNN fact checker Daniel Dale notes, Ginsburg's dying wish was "conveyed by the granddaughter."

