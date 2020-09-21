U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press prior to his departure from the White House on September 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump was traveling to Philadelphia to participate in an ABC News town hall event. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump tells "Fox & Friends" that Ginsburg's dying wish may have been a “hoax” concocted by Democrats

As CNN fact checker Daniel Dale notes, Ginsburg’s dying wish was “conveyed by the granddaughter"
Brad Reed
September 21, 2020 3:41PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

President Donald Trump on Monday told "Fox & Friends" that he believed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish may have been a "hoax" concocted by Democrats.

During the interview, the president was asked about Ginsburg saying that she did not want to be replaced until after the 2020 presidential election.

Advertisement:

"I don't know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi," the president said. "I would be more inclined to the second."

As CNN fact checker Daniel Dale notes, Ginsburg's dying wish was "conveyed by the granddaughter."

You can watch the video below via Twitter:

Advertisement:

Brad Reed

MORE FROM Brad Reed

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •