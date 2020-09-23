Fox's Judge Napolitano warns Trump "is playing with fire" if he rams through a Supreme Court pick

On the radio show Fox Across America this Monday, Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said that President Trump potentially calling for a vote to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court could spark the "World War III of political battles."

"There's a little bit of playing with fire here because you have probably six very vulnerable Republicans — by very vulnerable I mean they are running for reelection, they've been behind in the polls consistently for a couple of weeks now," Napolitano said.

Advertisement:

"They're going to do what they think is right to get themselves reelected," he continued. "Scalia once said there's only one reason politicians do or say anything, it's to get reelected, and that might not be what President Trump wants. So Mitch McConnell better count noses before he does anything. He's already lost two Republicans. He can only afford to lose one more. If he loses two more, his nomination isn't going to come to the floor."

According to Napolitano, Senator Lindsey Graham will be "front and center" of those who are vulnerable.

"And if this nomination comes to pass, he'll be presiding over a few days of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings. And one of the Democrats on that committee is running for vice president with Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris."

Advertisement:

Listen to the audio below: