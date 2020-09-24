Hillary Clinton is launching a new interview podcast ahead of election

Hillary Clinton wants to get in front of listeners with her new podcast covering topics ranging from politics to the pandemic and from food to friendship, which is set to debut five weeks before the November U.S. election.

The 24-episode "You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton," produced by iHeartMedia, will premiere Sept. 29, available on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts and other podcast platforms.

The series will feature Clinton — former First Lady, Secretary of State, senator and presidential candidate — interviewing guests including Sarah Cooper, Gloria Steinem, Stacey Abrams, Samin Nosrat, Patton Oswalt, Tan France, and Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman (co-hosts of podcast "Call Your Girlfriend").

"I'm excited to bring these eye-opening, powerful, sometimes hilarious conversations to the forefront and open up new avenues of discussion with some of the people I find most fascinating," Clinton said in a statement. "This podcast is a chance to talk about subjects that are too often overlooked and share the inspiration and education I've gotten from my guests."

News of Clinton's plans for a podcast with iHeart came out earlier this year. She said she was inspired to launch her own interview podcast after guesting on Howard Stern's radio show and Conan O'Brien's "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" last year.

Clinton was the subject of recent Hulu docuseries "Hillary," directed by Nanette Burstein, an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at her life and career, culminating in her 2016 presidential campaign. The docuseries earned a 2020 Emmy nomination in the documentary/nonfiction series category.

"Hillary, being the first woman on the ballot in a general election for president, is one of the great political leaders of our time, and we are delighted to partner with her on this project," said Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodcast Network. "'You and Me Both' will provide listeners with an astute, nuanced look at what's happening in the world right now — and Hillary is the perfect moderator for those discussions."

Meanwhile, Spotify this summer debuted "The Michelle Obama Podcast," with that former First Lady hosting Barack Obama as her first guest.

Hillary Clinton's podcast will join the lineup of originals on the iHeartPodcast Network, which includes "Stuff You Should Know," "Next Question with Katie Couric," "The Ron Burgundy Podcast" and "Atlanta Monster." The company also has inked co-production audio and TV/film partnerships with Shonda Rhimes, Will Ferrell, Charlamagne tha God, Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions and others.

Listen to the trailer for "You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton":