Mitch McConnell’s re-election campaign slapped with FEC flag over suspected accounting errors

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) re-election campaign is facing scrutiny from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and he is now being required to answer questions regarding suspected accounting errors.

The letter and a 60-page report, written by FEC campaign analyst Susan Worthington to McConnell's Senate Committee, were sent to McConnell's campaign treasurer, Larry J. Steinberg on Monday. The committee pointed out "Apparent Excessive, Prohibited, and Impermissible Contributions" regarding donations recorded in McConnell's July quarterly report that suggests multiple contributions may have exceeded the legal limits.

Advertisement:

Worthington also pointed out that there were contributions "received after the 2020 primary election that are designated for the 2020 primary.

"These contributions may only be accepted to the extent that the committee has net debts outstanding from the 2020 primary election," Worthington wrote.

Worthington also pointed out that there were contributions "received after the 2020 primary election that are designated for the 2020 primary.

Advertisement:

"These contributions may only be accepted to the extent that the committee has net debts outstanding from the 2020 primary election," Worthington wrote.

The report also raised questions about "one or more contributions that appear to be from a limited liability corporation(s) (LLC)." The FEC is requesting that McConnell clarify the nature of the LLCs in question.

"Please amend your report to clarify if the LLCs in question are treated as partnerships," Worthington wrote.

Advertisement:

If the Republican lawmaker cannot offer clarity, his campaign will be required to return funds from those particular companies.

"If any apparently excessive contribution in question was incompletely or incorrectly disclosed, you must amend your original report with clarifying information," Worthington wrote. "Please be reminded that all refunds, redesignations, and reattributions must be made within 60 days of receipt of the contribution. To date, one or more of the apparent excessive contributions have not been refunded, redesignated, or reattributed."

Advertisement:

The latest probe into McConnell's campaign accounting reports comes just days after the Senate leader announced his intent to support President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. McConnell and Trump's announcements were met with opposition since the country is just 40 days away from the upcoming presidential election.