Trump unloads on Fox News after network polls shows Biden ahead in key swing states

President Donald Trump is not pleased with Fox News' latest poll projections for Pennsylvania and Ohio. According to the latest poll, Trump is trailing in the two, key battleground states that could be determining factors in the upcoming presidential election and he is refusing to accept even the possibility of an uphill battle to retain control of the Oval Office.

The poll featured an analysis of Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The results show a sizable lead for Biden in all three states, which is a significantly strongly Democratic lead compared to the 2016 election. In fact, the report also indicates that Biden's lead in Nevada and Pennsylvania is already considered "outside the margin of error." Ultimately, if today was Election Day, it would be relatively difficult for Trump to contest a loss.

Advertisement:

Biden's projected edge reportedly comes mainly from "women, non-whites, voters under age 35, and those ages 65 and over" across all three states, per the network's report. It was also noted that all of the interviews that contributed to the poll results were conducted after the death of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The information did not go over well with Trump. So, he took to Twitter with an early morning rant on Friday as he fired off aim at Fox News.

He tweeted, "One of the worst polls in 2016 was the @FoxNews Poll. They were so ridiculously wrong. Fox said they were going to change pollsters, but they didn't. They totally over sample Democrats to a point that a child could see what is going on. Rasmussen, which was accurate, at 52%."

Advertisement:

The latest poll results come just days after Trump found himself at the center of controversy over his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November election. For weeks now, Trump has been setting the stage to dispute the results of the election. From fanning the flames of racial division in the United States to the politicization of the coronavirus, mask-wearing, a COVID-19 vaccine, mail-in voting, Trump has contributed to ongoing chaos and confusion that will likely boil over with the election.

Despite polls indicating that he is trailing in multiple battleground states, Trump has repeatedly suggested to his supporters that the only way he can lose the election is if Democrats cheat. By disregarding the possibility of losing the election, Trump is setting the stage to challenge the election regardless of the outcome.